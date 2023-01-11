Flight Operations Resumes Gradually In US

Washington: Normal flight operations resumed gradually in the United States after hours of delays following a technical failure in the system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Over 5,000 flights were delayed and more than 900 canceled because of the outage on Wednesday morning.

Disruptions were reported at almost all major US airports — the second US aviation crisis in a matter of weeks. Passengers took to social media to report flight delays from Hawaii to Washington. Passengers have complained about the lack of information and communication from the FAA and airlines.

Recently, a huge winter storm caused extensive disruption of flights, especially those of Southwest Airlines, affecting thousands of passengers.