Flight Grounded At Kolkata Airport After Tail Strike During Landing: Report

New Delhi: An Indigo flight 6E 114 operating on A321 VT-ILR has been grounded at Kolkata international airport after suffering a tail strike during landing on Monday.

The aircraft has been grounded at Kolkata for evaluation and repairs and a detailed investigation of the incident is underway, reported news agency ANI.

In a statement, IndiGo said: “On 2nd January 2023, flight 6E 114 operating on A321, VT-ILR had a tail strike during landing at Kolkata. The aircraft was declared grounded at Kolkata for assessment and repairs. The incident is being investigated in detail”.

“IndioGo Airbus A321N (VT-ILR, built 2021) experienced extensive tailstrike damage on flight #6E1859 between Dhaka, Bangladesh and Kolkata (VECC), India. Damage was detected after landing,” JACDEC, flight safety, wrote on Twitter.

A post-flight inspection revealed substantial tail strike damage. When an aircraft’s tail strikes the ground or another stationary object, this is known as a tail strike.