Flight carrying 242 Indians from Poland lands in Delhi

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said. The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said. India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy.

The rescued students in the first flight are first, second and third-year students while the second flight will carry fourth and fifth-year students.

The Indian government is carrying out a challenging evacuation exercise under Operation Ganga to help stranded Indians leave Ukraine. The operation to evacuate the 600 students from Sumy began on Tuesday morning.