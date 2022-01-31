Sex Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar; Two Held, 8 Women Rescued
Flesh Trade Racket Busted In Cuttack, Four Held

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police on Monday busted a sex racket in the Lalbag area in Cuttack and rescued two girls from a rented house there.

Police have also detained four persons including a customer and broker for further interrogation and the rescued women will be sent to the short-stay home.

Acting on special inputs, police raided the rented house and busted the sex racket.

Police said that the illegal flesh trade was running in the rented house for the past few months. Further investigations are underway.

