Flaxseed Can Have Surprising Benefits, Details Inside

New Delhi: Also known as linseeds, flax seeds come from flax, a type of crop rich in nutrients and fiber.They are a versatile ingredient, which can improve the texture and taste of almost any recipe.

Flax seeds are loaded with nutrients and are linked to countless nutritional benefits. One serving provides a good amount of protein, fiber, and omega 3 fatty acids.

Research shows it may help lower the risk of some cancers, help maintain a health weight, and reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.

One way to use this seed is by mixing it into my morning smoothie. It also makes an excellent addition to pancake batter, homemade veggie burgers, and even overnight oats.

Here are some health benefits:

It is loaded with lot of nutrients. Just one serving provides a good amount of protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with several important vitamins and minerals.

High in omega-3 fatty acids

Flaxseed is an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that’s important for heart health and found primarily in plant foods (5Trusted Source).

May help protect against cancer

Flaxseed is rich in lignans, which are plant compounds that have been studied for their potent cancer-fighting properties. Interestingly, this seed boasts 75–800 times more lignans than other plant foods.

Bowel Cleansing And Constipation

The fiber component of flax seeds passes on its healing qualities and characteristics to the expressed oil supplements. This dietary fiber has the potential to eliminate constipation by regulating bowel movements and cleansing the colon.