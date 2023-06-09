Flats Built On Land Encroached Upon By Atiq Ahmed Allotted To Poor People

New Delhi: The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Friday allotted 76 flats built on government land encroached upon by slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to poor people, news agency PTI reported.

Speaking at the allotment programme, PDA vice-chairman Arvind Chauhan said, “We had got the land seized from Atiq Ahmed in the city where he resided and also used to run his office.”

According to the Prayagraj Development Authority official, the land in Lukarganj area, was freed by the authorities during an anti-encroachment drive in 2021. As of now, the PDA has completed the construction of 76 flats that were allotted to the poor on a lottery basis. Following this, the process of giving possession of the flats will begin.

According to the government guidelines, the flats were allotted on the basis of the reservation rules for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, physically challenged and senior citizens, Arvind Chouhan said.

He further said that each flat is equipped with modern facilities and has a bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom, a balcony, electricity, sewerage and parking facility.

According to a Prayagraj Development Authority official, two four-storey towers have been built in the area, in which the cost of a flat is Rs 6 lakh. The one who gets the flat will have to pay Rs 3.5 lakh, while the central government will give a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh and the state government Rs 1 lakh.