Balasore: Cyclone Dana has caused significant flash flooding at the Panchalingeswar Temple in Nilagiri, Balasore district.

The temple, a popular pilgrimage site, has been submerged under two feet of water due to the heavy rainfall and strong water flow from a nearby waterfall.

Cyclone Dana, which made landfall on Friday, has brought widespread destruction across Odisha, with heavy rains and winds exceeding 110 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood warnings for 16 districts, including Balasore. The state government has evacuated over 600,000 residents to safer locations, significantly reducing potential casualties.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...