Balasore: Cyclone Dana has caused significant flash flooding at the Panchalingeswar Temple in Nilagiri, Balasore district.
The temple, a popular pilgrimage site, has been submerged under two feet of water due to the heavy rainfall and strong water flow from a nearby waterfall.
Cyclone Dana, which made landfall on Friday, has brought widespread destruction across Odisha, with heavy rains and winds exceeding 110 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood warnings for 16 districts, including Balasore. The state government has evacuated over 600,000 residents to safer locations, significantly reducing potential casualties.