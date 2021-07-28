Flash Flood In Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti; Red Warning Issued

Shimla: Heavy rain since Tuesday night triggered flashfloods and landslides in Lahaul and Spiti districts. Following this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ warning.

The flash flood triggered by the cloud burst resulted in the death of a person, while nine others are missing, according to state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta.

In Lahaul-Spiti, the incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 pm on Tuesday. A 19-year-old labourer, identified as Mohammad Altaaf, was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, the local authorities said.

A search operation for those missing was launched on Tuesday night, but was hampered by a heavy flow of water. It resumed on Wednesday morning.

Several people were evacuated from Lahaul-Spiti’s Darcha village on Tuesday after the water level rose in the Bhaga river following a heavy spell of rain, he added.

Heavy rains are continuing in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, since Monday.