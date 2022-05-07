Fix Your Weekend Mood With Prawn Coconut Curry

New Delhi: Prawns Coconut Curry is a delicious recipe that delights to be enjoyed with hot rice. This delicious cooked seafood recipe is an easy preparation and best enjoyed on cloudy days with steamed rice.

Ingredients

500 grams Prawns, tiger prawns

1/2 cup Coconut milk, first extract

1/2 cup Coconut milk, second & third extract

2 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder

1 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)

1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

1 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

3-4 Green Chilli

1 sprig Curry leaves

1/2 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

1 teaspoon Tamarind Paste

1/2 inch Ginger

7 cloves Garlic

2 Tomatoes

1 Onion, medium

1 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai/ Kadugu)

Salt, to taste

1 tablespoon Coconut Oil

How to make Prawns Coconut Curry Recipe