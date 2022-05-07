Fix Your Weekend Mood With Prawn Coconut Curry
New Delhi: Prawns Coconut Curry is a delicious recipe that delights to be enjoyed with hot rice. This delicious cooked seafood recipe is an easy preparation and best enjoyed on cloudy days with steamed rice.
Ingredients
- 500 grams Prawns, tiger prawns
- 1/2 cup Coconut milk, first extract
- 1/2 cup Coconut milk, second & third extract
- 2 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
- 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
- 1 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)
- 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder
- 1 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 3-4 Green Chilli
- 1 sprig Curry leaves
- 1/2 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves
- 1 teaspoon Tamarind Paste
- 1/2 inch Ginger
- 7 cloves Garlic
- 2 Tomatoes
- 1 Onion, medium
- 1 teaspoon Mustard seeds (Rai/ Kadugu)
- Salt, to taste
- 1 tablespoon Coconut Oil
How to make Prawns Coconut Curry Recipe
- To prepare Prawns Coconut Curry Recipe, begin by making a paste of fennel, pepper, ginger and garlic by adding a little water.
- Heat a Kadai or meen chatty with oil. Once hot, splutter mustard seeds.
- Add the above paste and saute till the raw smell leaves.
- Add curry leaves, green chilli and chopped onions. Saute till onions turn translucent.
- Add in chopped tomatoes and cook till tomatoes turn mushy.
- Add in tamarind paste. Add coriander powder and chilli powder and mix for a minute.
- Add second and third milk extract of coconut. Add salt and bring it to a boil.
- Add cleaned and deveined prawns. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
- Now add the first milk extract of coconut and mix well. Do not boil. Once it is heated enough take it off flame and garnish prawns coconut curry recipe with chopped coriander leaves.
- Serve Prawns Coconut Curry with hot steamed rice.
