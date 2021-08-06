Five Yoga Asanas To Boost Your Child’s Health 

New Delhi: Monsoon not just brings relief to the scorching heat but also brings several bacteria viruses and diseases along with it. So it is very essential to boost the immunity of your child in order to keep the diseases at the bay. Yoga can play an extremely important role in the prevention and management of coronavirus in children.

Here are some yoga poses that can help your child to boost immunity.

Khand Pranayama

Khand means ‘part’, and this breathing exercise involves breaking up the breath into two more parts/installments. As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts. Without holding in the breath, exhale in two parts

Kapal Bhati

‘Kapal’ is skull and ‘bhati’ can be translated as ‘shining/illuminating’. Therefore, Kapalbhati Pranayam is known as Skull Shining Breathing Technique. Inhale normally and exhale with a short, rhythmic, and forceful breath.

Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Yoga Postures

Adomukhiswanasna

Begin on your palms and knees. Align palms underneath the shoulders and knees below the hips. To form this pose, straighten your knees by lifting the hips up. Adjust your feet to form an inverted ‘V’ shape. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart. Try to get your heels to touch the floor. Hold the position for a few seconds.

Kneel down on the mat and sit on your heels. Inhale and as you exhale, lean forward bending your upper body. Place your forehead down, and let your pelvis rest on the heels.

Padahastasana

Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale. Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner. Place palms next to your feet. Hold this asana for a while.