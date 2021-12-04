Better Digestion
Five Yoga Asanas For Better Digestion 

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi: A good digestive system is key to being healthy. Yoga ensures gut health by targeting the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and liver meridians. Here are 5 Yoga asanas for detoxifying and rejuvenating the gut to perform optimally, calming the mind, and keeping the stomach active to ensure better digestion. 

Paschimottasana(Seated forward bend pose) 

  1. Start by sitting down on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and your hands at your side.
  2. Make sure your spine is straight. Now, inhale and lift your arms straight in front of your chest.
  3. Extend your back and bend forward from your hips.
  4. Try to hold your toes and keep your chin on your thighs.
  5. Hold this position for about a minute and return to the original position. 

Balasana(Child’s pose) 

  1. Start by coming to all fours.
  2. Now, sit back on your heels and bend forward.
  3. Try to touch your chest to your thighs.
  4. Extend your arms straight ahead.
  5. Hold this position for about three minutes and then return to the normal position. 

Pavanamuktasana(Wind relieving pose) 

  1. Start by lying down on the floor on your back with your legs straight and your hands at your side.
  2. Take a deep breath and raise your legs. Now, bend your knees and bring them towards your chest.
  3. Wrap your arm around your knees and hug them to keep them near your chest.
  4. Try to touch your knees with your nose.
  5. Hold this position for about 30 seconds and then return to the original position. 

Trikonasana(Triangle pose) 

  1. Stand straight with your legs wide apart and your hands at your side.
  2. Now, turn your right foot to your right and bend your body to the right side.
  3. Touch your right hand to your right foot.
  4. Keep your left arm extended towards the ceiling.
  5. Come back to the original position and then do the same on the other side. 

ArdhaMatsyendrasana(Half lord of the fishes pose) 

  1. Begin by sitting down with your legs extended forward and your spine straight.
  2. Now, bring your left foot near your pelvic region by bending your knees.
  3. Bring your right foot over your left knee.
  4. Your right foot will be near your left knee.
  5. Twist your body to bring your left arm over your right knee.
  6. Keep your right arm behind your back.
  7. Hold this position for around one minute.
  8. Return to the original position and then do the same on the other side. 
