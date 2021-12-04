Five Yoga Asanas For Better Digestion 

New Delhi: A good digestive system is key to being healthy. Yoga ensures gut health by targeting the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and liver meridians. Here are 5 Yoga asanas for detoxifying and rejuvenating the gut to perform optimally, calming the mind, and keeping the stomach active to ensure better digestion.

Paschimottasana(Seated forward bend pose)

Hold this position for about a minute and return to the original position.

Try to hold your toes and keep your chin on your thighs.

Extend your back and bend forward from your hips.

Make sure your spine is straight. Now, inhale and lift your arms straight in front of your chest.

Start by sitting down on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and your hands at your side.

Balasana(Child’s pose)

Hold this position for about three minutes and then return to the normal position.

Try to touch your chest to your thighs.

Now, sit back on your heels and bend forward.

Start by coming to all fours.

Pavanamuktasana(Wind relieving pose)

Start by lying down on the floor on your back with your legs straight and your hands at your side.

Take a deep breath and raise your legs. Now, bend your knees and bring them towards your chest.

Wrap your arm around your knees and hug them to keep them near your chest.

Try to touch your knees with your nose.