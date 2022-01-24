Five Yoga Asanas For Better Digestion
New Delhi: A good digestive system is a key to being healthy. Yoga ensures gut health by targeting the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and liver meridians. Here are 5 Yoga asanas for detoxifying and rejuvenating the gut to perform optimally, calming the mind, and keeping the stomach active to ensure better digestion.
Paschimottasana(Seated forward bend pose)
- Start by sitting down on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and your hands at your side.
- Make sure your spine is straight. Now, inhale and lift your arms straight in front of your chest.
- Extend your back and bend forward from your hips.
- Try to hold your toes and keep your chin on your thighs.
- Hold this position for about a minute and return to the original position.
Balasana(Child’s pose)
- Start by coming to all fours.
- Now, sit back on your heels and bend forward.
- Try to touch your chest to your thighs.
- Extend your arms straight ahead.
- Hold this position for about three minutes and then return to the normal position.
Pavanamuktasana(Wind relieving pose)
- Start by lying down on the floor on your back with your legs straight and your hands at your side.
- Take a deep breath and raise your legs. Now, bend your knees and bring them towards your chest.
- Wrap your arm around your knees and hug them to keep them near your chest.
- Try to touch your knees with your nose.
- Hold this position for about 30 seconds and then return to the original position.
Trikonasana(Triangle pose)
- Stand straight with your legs wide apart and your hands at your side.
- Now, turn your right foot to your right and bend your body to the right side.
- Touch your right hand to your right foot.
- Keep your left arm extended towards the ceiling.
- Come back to the original position and then do the same on the other side.
ArdhaMatsyendrasana(Half lord of the fishes pose)
- Begin by sitting down with your legs extended forward and your spine straight.
- Now, bring your left foot near your pelvic region by bending your knees.
- Bring your right foot over your left knee.
- Your right foot will be near your left knee.
- Twist your body to bring your left arm over your right knee.
- Keep your right arm behind your back.
- Hold this position for around one minute.
- Return to the original position and then do the same on the other side.