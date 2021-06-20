Five Workers Die As School Construction Site Partially Collapses In Belgium

Brussels: At least five workers were killed after a school construction site partially collapsed on them in Belgian city of Antwerp. As the school was still under construction, no students were present when the accident happened.

While the identities of the two accused persons were not known immediately, two of them are identified from Portugal and Romania.

Nine other people were injured in the incident on Friday afternoon, with three still in intensive care a day later, but not in critical condition, the fire department tweeted.

The cause of the collapse was not known, but all the victims were sub-contractors for construction firm Democo, a report stated.