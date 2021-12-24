Five Transmission Projects To Be Implemented In Low Voltage Pockets Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today gave nod to 13 major proposals including implementation of five transmission projects in low voltage pockets in the State with 30% equity support from the State Govt.

A study on load flow carried out by the DISCOMs revealed that certain low voltage pockets and some mega lift irrigation points in the State require immediate attention.

Accordingly, the State Transmission Utility based on the proposal of DISCOMs proposed to execute five transmission projects. Four Grid Sub-stations and associated lines and one 132 KV line with an outlay of Rs. 259.43 crore out of which 30% (Rs 77.83 crore) will be provided as equity support by the State government.

Here is the outlay:-

The State government has been implementing various schemes and projects to provide quality and reliable power supply to electricity consumers.

