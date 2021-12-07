Five Trains To Have Additional Stoppages In ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers and after restoration to regular trains, five trains will have additional stoppages at various Stations over East Coast Railway jurisdiction. Apart from this, two pairs of trains in Central Railway jurisdiction will have revised timings.

During the Covid19 pandemic, these trains were running as Special trains with limited Stoppages keeping in view the Guidelines issued for train movements. The trains to provide additional Stoppages are Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam Weekly S.F. Express, Howrah-Puri-Howrah Super Fast Express, Puri- Ahmedabad-Puri Weekly S.F. Express, Visakhapatnam- Korba-Visakhapatnam daily Express and Gandhidham-Puri Gandhidham Weekly S.F. Express.

VISAKHAPATNAM-DIGHA-VISAKHAPATNAM WEEKLY S.F. EXPRESS:

22874/22873 Visakhapatnam-Digha-Visakhapatnam Weekly S.F. Express from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 9th December and from Digha w.e.f. 10th December, 2021 will have stoppage at Jajpur Keonjhar Road Station. This train from Visakhapatnam will arrive at Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 2348hrs and will leave at 2350hrs towards Digha. In the return direction, this train from Digha will arrive at Jajpur Keonjhar Road at 2316hrs and will leave at 2318hrs towards Visakhapatnam.

HOWRAH-PURI-HOWRAH SUPER FAST EXPRESS:

12837/12838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Super Fast Express from both the directions w.e.f. 8th December, 2021 will provide stoppage at Kanas Road & Delang. This train from Howrah will arrive at Kanas Road at 0605hrs and will leave at 0606hrs. This train will arrive at Delang at 0611hrs and will leave at 0612hrs towards Puri. In the return direction, this train from Puri will arrive at Delang at 2047hrs and will leave at 2048hrs. This train will arrive at Kanas Road at 2052hrs and will leave at 2053hrs towards Howrah.

PURI- AHMEDABAD-PURI WEEKLY S.F. EXPRESS:

20861/20862 Puri- Ahmedabad-Puri Weekly S.F. Express from Puri w.e.f. 8th December and from Ahmedabad w.e.f. 10th December, 2021 will provide stoppage at Bagbahra. This train from Puri will arrive at Bagbahra at 0658hrs and will leave at 0700hrs towards Ahmedabad. In the return direction, this train from Ahmedabad will arrive at Bagbahra at 1736hrs and will leave at 1738hrs towards Puri.

VISAKHAPATNAM-KORBA-VISAKHAPATNAM EXPRESS:

18518 Visakhapatnam-Korba-Visakhapatnam daily Express from both the directions w.e.f. 8th December, 2021 will provide stoppage at Bagbahra. This train from Visakhapatnam will arrive at Bagbahra at 0445hrs and will leave at 0447hrs towards Korba. In the return direction, this train from Korba will arrive at Bagbahra at 2135hrs and will leave at 2137hrs towards Visakhapatnam.

GANDHIDHAM-PURI GANDHIDHAM WEEKLY S.F. EXPRESS:

22973/22974 Gandhidham-Puri Gandhidham Weekly S.F. Express from Puri w.e.f. 8th December and from Gandhidham w.e.f. 11th December, 2021 will provide stoppage at Bobbili. This train from Gandhidham will arrive at Bobbili at 2357hrs and will leave at 2359hrs towards Puri. In the return direction, this train from Puri will arrive at Bobbili at 1848hrs and will leave at 1850hrs towards Gandhidham.

REVISED TIME OF PURI-AHMEDABAD EXP AT NANDURA & MALKAPUR STATION:

12843 Puri-Ahmedabad Express will arrive at Nandura at 1939hrs and will leave at 1940hrs. This train will arrive at Malkapur at 2003hrs and will leave at 2005hrs towards Ahmedabad instead of its earlier scheduled timings.

REVISED TIME OF PURI-SURAT EXPRESS AT BHUSAWAL & JALGAON STATION:

22827 Puri-Surat Express will arrive at Bhusawal at 2100hrs and will leave at 2105hrs. This train will arrive at Jalgaon at 2127hrs and will leave at 2130hrs towards Surat instead of its earlier scheduled timings.

The scheduled timings and stoppages for the above trains at different places will remain unchanged.