Five Towns In Odisha Record 40 °C & Above, Titlagarh Hottest With 41.4 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five towns in Odisha recorded daytime temperatures of 40 oC and more. Titlagarh was the hottest city in the state with 41.4 oC, the Bhubaneswar meteorological centre informed on Sunday

The temperature in Bolangir was 41 oC, 40.1 oC in Angul, 40 oC in Boudh and Baripada. In the twin cities, the temperature was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar and 37.2 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the temperature in Balasore was recorded at 35.5 oC, followed by 37.3 oC in Chandbali, 31.8 oC in Paradip, 31.2 oC in Gopalpur, 32.5 oC in Puri, 38.8 oC in Jharsuguda, and 37.5 oC in Keonjhar.

Similarly, Sambalpur recorded 38.6 oC, Sundergarh 37.5 oC, Hirakud 37.8 oC, Talcher 39 oC, Bhawanipatna 37.5 oC, Koraput 34.6 oC, Phulbani 38.4 oC, Malkangiri 36.5 oC, Sonepur 39.5 oC, Daringbadi 32 oC, Nayagarh 38 oC, Chhatrapur 37 oC, Paralakhemundi 37 oC, Rayagada 37 oC, Bhadrak 36 oC and Jajpur 37.2 oC, the IMD regional centre said.