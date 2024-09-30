Ahmedabad: The five suspended officers from Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar, accused of assaulting an Army Major and his fiancee on September 15, are scheduled for a polygraph test in Gujarat on Monday.

Reports indicate that the officers, including Bharatpur IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, will undergo lie detector tests at a forensic lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Following the SDJM court’s permission in Bhubaneswar, a three-member Crime Branch team escorted them to Gujarat. IIC Dinakrushna Mishra is set to undergo a polygraph, brain mapping, and narco analysis as he faces murder charges.

The other four officers – SI Baishalini Panda, ASI Sagarika Rath, Salilamayi Sahu, and another SI who was at the station that night – will be subjected to polygraph tests. With no eyewitnesses or CCTV footage available, this SI has been recognized as an eyewitness in the case.