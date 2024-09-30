Five police officials from Bharatpur police station, including Inspector-In-Charge Dinakrushna Mishra, who were suspended over the alleged assault of an Indian Army officer and his fiancée, have sought anticipatory bail from the Orissa High Court, on Monday.

In a bid to evade arrest and potential prosecution by the Crime Branch, the suspended IIC Dinakrushna Mishra, Sub Inspectors Baishalini Panda, Sagarika Rath, Salilamayee Sahu and Constable Balaram Hansda reportedly approached the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The IIC of Bharatpur police station, along with four other officers, has undergone lie detector tests at a forensic laboratory in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today. Previously, a three-member Crime Branch team had obtained permission from the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar to transport them to Gujarat.

IIC Dinkarushna Mishra was subjected to polygraph, brain mapping, and narco tests due to grave allegations against him. Also, the other four officers at the station that night underwent polygraph tests.

An Army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted by police personnel when they visited the Bharatpur police station to lodge a road rage complaint on the night of September 14. Rather than addressing their complaint, the police are accused of mistreating the officer and his companion.