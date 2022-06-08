Five Students, Elderly Woman Shot Dead In Mexico

Mexico: At least five high school students and an adult were killed after a gunman opened fire on students in a street in central Mexico on Tuesday.

According to reports, the shooter opened fire on a group of students on Monday night, killing three males and two females aged between 16 and 18, as well as a 65-year-old woman who was in the same area.

It is pertinent to mention that the mass shooting happened just two weeks after eight women and three men were killed in an apparent gangland revenge attack on two bars and a hotel in Celaya, another city in Guanajuato.