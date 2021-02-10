Five Stretches To Relieve Lower Back Pain

New Delhi: Most people experience lower back pain at some point of time in their lives. It is a common disorder involving the muscles, nerves, and bones of the back.

The most common cause of pain in the lower spinal column is due to faulty posture (due to long hours of sitting in front of the computer or slouching on the couch watching T.V), stress, inadequate exercise or improperly lifting up heavy objects. Lower back pain is more common among homemakers and women.

Here are the stretches that help you to Relieve Lower Back Pain

Child’s Pose Cat/Cow Downward Facing Dog Standing Forward Bend Knees to Chest With Slow Rock

Child’s Pose — 1 to 3 minutes

Child’s Pose takes the pressure off your lower back by elongating and aligning the spine, which decompresses it and gives you a nice stretch.

Kneel on your mat with your knees hip-width apart and your feet together behind you. Take a deep breath in, and as you exhale, lay your torso over your thighs.

Try to lengthen your neck and spine by drawing your ribs away from your tailbone and the crown of your head away from your shoulders.

Rest your forehead on the ground, with your arms extended out in front of you.

Hold for one to three minutes.

Cat/Cow — 1 to 3 minutes

This is probably my personal favorite stretch for my back. It allows for a nice flexion and extension of the spine, promotes mobility, and it also helps to just relieve any tension in the lower back. Cat/Cow also helps you get familiar with what your neutral spine is—not too arched and not too rounded—which can help improve posture.

Start on all fours with your shoulders over your wrists and hips over your knees.

Take a slow inhale, and on the exhale, round your spine and drop your head toward the floor (this is the “cat” posture).

Inhale and lift your head, chest, and tailbone toward the ceiling as you arch your back for “cow.”

Do this for one to three minutes.

Downward Facing Dog — 1 to 3 minutes

Sometimes, we feel lower back pains because the backs of our legs are so tight. Down Dog is a great way to stretch out your hamstrings and calves. If you’re extra tight, you can bend your knees a little bit to make the stretch more comfortable.

From Child’s Pose, keep your hands on the floor, sit up on your knees, and then lift your butt and press back into Downward Facing Dog.

Spread your fingers wide. Work on straightening your legs and lowering your heels toward the ground.

Relax your head between your arms, and direct your gaze through your legs or up toward your belly button.

Hold for one to three minutes.

Standing Forward Bend

This stretch also stretches out the backs of the legs and lengthens the spine, both of which relieve the lower back. Modify by keeping the knees slightly bent if straightening your legs hurts your back.

From Downward Facing Dog, slowly step forward to the top of your mat. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Straighten your legs out as much as you can and let your torso hang down.

Tuck your chin in toward your chest, relax your shoulders and extend the crown of your head toward the floor to create a long spine.

Hold for one to three minutes.

Knees to Chest With Slow Rock — 1 to 3 minutes

Lie on your back.

Hug both knees into your chest.

Slowly rock your torso back and forth while firmly holding onto your legs.

Do this for one to three minutes.

Disclaimer: If you have any history of lower back injuries, problems with your discs or experience pain that lasts more than 72 hours without improving, Cyrelson suggests seeing a physical therapist before doing any exercises. If you have an issue that requires medical attention, it’s best to address it before it becomes worse.