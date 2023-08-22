Five Staff Held For Stealing Goods Worth Lakhs From Logistics Firm

Bhubaneswar: Chandaka police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly stealing items worth lakhs of rupees from a logistics company in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested accused persons are identified as Deepak Kumar Parida (26) of Cuttack Sadar area, Pabitra Mohan Das (27) of Puri, Saroj Nanda Das (26) of Cuttack Sadar, Raj Naik (26) of Brahmagiri and Prakash Chandra Naik (40) of Puri Gop.

It is to be noted that the complainant, an executive in SLP & QB BG Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd which deals in online parcel delivery, lodged a complaint that goods have been stolen from the firm, the police said.

The arrested persons, who were working in the said company, were stealing goods worth lakhs of rupees from the company for the last 1 year.

Following the complaint, Chandaka police station investigated the case and arrested 5 accused for their alleged involvement in the case. A total of 14 expensive mobile phones, 2 laptops along with other items were seized from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and they have been forwarded to the court, the police said.