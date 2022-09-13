Five Shower Essentials To Elevate Your Morning Routine

New Delhi: The shower is where you go rinse away the grit of the day. Using a few easy-to-acquire products, you can transform your boring old shower routine into something spectacular and super soothing! So we compiled a list of all the shower essentials that are guaranteed to elevate your routine.

Natural Body Wash

Most of us have only used soap for washing the dirt and grime off our bodies; however, now is an excellent time to switch. Body washes are great for removing oil, dirt, bacteria, odor, and grime off your body, especially for people with dry skin or any chronic skin ailment. For best results, buy the ones with natural ingredients.

Body Scrub

We all look for a good bathing bar or shower gel but often forget about securing the best body scrub. This is surprising since a body scrub removes dead skin cells, unclogs skin pores, allows better moisturization, and leaves the skin feeling softer and more radiant.

Natural Hair Care Products

We wash and condition our hair regularly, which is why shampoo and conditioner are part of everyone’s shower essentials. This means they need to be selected carefully. The correct hair shampoo and conditioner is the one that uses only natural ingredients, suits your scalp type, and caters to your hair needs. So, keep these in mind before you place your orders.

Exfoliating Gloves

Exfoliating gloves are the better alternative to your usual loofah and washcloth. They can be used with soap bars, shower gel, or even foaming scrubs, making them super convenient. Add them to your shower routine for a cleaner and more rejuvenated experience.

Epsom salt

You can include Epsom salt in your bath water for a soothing experience or use it for a do-it-yourself foot soak or foot scrub while enjoying a pedicure at home. This shower essential is also great for cleansing itchy underarms and preventing bumps. It also provides relief from sore muscles and helps you sleep better.