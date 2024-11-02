Berhampur: Five senior students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur have been expelled from the hostel permanently.

This stern measure follows a thorough investigation by the anti-ragging committee, which found the students guilty of harassing their juniors.

The incident came to light when several second-year students reported severe physical and mental abuse by their seniors. The allegations included switching off hostel lights, physical beatings, and forcing juniors to perform humiliating acts. The affected students sought help from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the college’s anti-ragging cell, prompting an immediate probe.

The expelled students have also been barred from receiving any scholarships, fellowships, or other institutional benefits. Additionally, they are prohibited from entering the medical campus for six months. The college administration has lodged a police complaint against the accused, and further legal actions are anticipated.