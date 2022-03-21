Five Renowned Personalities From Odisha Conferred Padma Awards

New Delhi: Five renowned personalities from Odisha were conferred with the Padma Awards 2022 by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held in the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Srimad Baba Balia has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award 2022 in Social Work. The Social & Spiritual Leader from Jagatsinghapur has been working with Odisha’s poor & backward communities.

Prof. Aditya Prasad Dash from Odisha was conferred Padma Shri in Science & Engineering category. Prof Dash is a distinguished biologist specializing in vector-borne tropical diseases like Dengue, Malaria.

Odisha’s Narasingha Prasad Guru has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri 2022 in Literature and Education category. The Koshali author, lyricist & lexicographer from Bolangir has been promoting the language for over five decades.

Dr. Shyamamani Devi from Odisha was conferred Padma Shri in the Arts category. She is a renowned Odia singer with thousands of her songs influencing generations.

Senior IAS officer Guruprasad Mohapatra was awarded Padma Shri, posthumously. Mohapatra’s wife Anjali Mohapatra received the award from the President on behalf of the late Odia IAS officer.

President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred 2 Padma Vibhushan, 8 Padma Bhushan, and 54 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022. Amongst the prominent awardees at today’s Investiture ceremony are Padma Vibhushan recipients; Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous), Ghulam Nabi Azad, Smt. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N. Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, and Sachchidanand Swami who received the Padma Bhushan awards.