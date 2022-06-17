Five Reasons To Eat More Plums This Monsoon 

New Delhi: Plums also known as Aloo Bukhara in Hindi and are produced mainly in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. This sweet fruit is loaded with minerals and is a great source of potassium. It is also rich in antioxidants, protecting the body against cell-damaging free radicals.

Improves the health of your heart

Rich in antioxidants, plum improves and maintains the health of your heart. The antioxidants fights the free radicals, preventing heart diseases and stroke scares. Antioxidants prevent oxidation of cholesterol and help in maintaining the health of the heart.

Relieves constipation

Plums contain isatin and sorbitol, which help relieve constipation and improve digestion. It also keeps the bowel healthy. You can have plums or dried plums, which are known as prunes, to get relief from constipation and other digestive issues.

Protects against cancer

The reddish-blue color of the skin of the plum is due to the pigment, anthocyanins, which also fights free radicals. Plum also protects against breast cancer, cavity and oral cancer.

Improves circulation of blood

Plums improve the body’s ability to absorb iron. The fruit also contains iron, which is required for the production of blood cells. Eating plums will improve the circulation of blood.

Lowers cholesterol levels

The fruit contains soluble fiber, which helps reduce cholesterol levels and inhibit the production of cholesterol in the liver. The soluble fiber soaks up the bile, which is produced using cholesterol. So, when the bile is soaked up by the soluble fiber in the fruit, the liver uses cholesterol stored in the body, thereby lowering the cholesterol levels.