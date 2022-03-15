Five Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Malkangiri, 2 Held

Malkangiri: Chitrakonda police have arrested two persons with the seizure of 5 quintals of ganja from a vehicle last night.

According to reports, police intercepted a vehicle during night patrolling. Upon searching, the team found 500kg of cannabis stashed in the vehicle during the search and seized the contraband along with the vehicle. the cops also seized Rs 2900 cash, a voter ID card, ATM card, and mobile phone from their possession.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.