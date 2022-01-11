Five Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Berhampur

Berhampur: Police have seized a huge cache of Ganja from a truck near Berhampur’s first gate in Ganjam district.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is Rs 25 lakh, police officials informed.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a truck near Berhampur’s first gate and seized around 5 quintals of Ganja from it. However, the truck driver and Ganja peddler manage to escape from the spot.

Following this, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in this regard, the police said.