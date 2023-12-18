Five Primary School Teachers In Puri Dismissed Over Fake Certificates

Puri: The State government has dismissed five teachers in Puri district for getting jobs in different primary schools by submitting forged educational certificates.

According to Puri District Education Officer (DEO) Mr Biswajit Ghosh, one teacher from Kanas block and four others from Krushnaprasad were dismissed for getting jobs by submitting forged certificates

The sacked teachers are Rabindra Kumar Palai, of Kanas Block Jamalgoda School, Satyasundar Biswal of Krishnaprasad Block Khirisahi School, Suresh Chandra Palai of Biripadar School, Soudamini Pradhan of the Ora School and Nand Kishore Sethi of Charichak School.

Earlier, the Puri district education officer had dismissed four teachers on the charges of submitting fake certificates. A total of nine teachers have been dismissed over fake certificates in the last 18 months.