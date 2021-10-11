Five Poachers Nabbed From Naktideula Forest, Guns Seized

Naktideula: Forest Department personnel apprehended five poachers from Kholgarh reserve forest in Naktideula forest division and seized illegal arms from their possession.

According to Naktideula Forest Range Officer Ashwini Behera, the forest department received a tip-off about some armed youths from the Similipal area venturing into the forest near Kaunshipala village in Kholgarh reserve forest late last night to hunt animals.

The forest personnel then swung into action and nabbed the poachers from the deep forest while seizing two country-made guns, two motorcycles, and one dead animal.

The arrested were identified as Sumanth Majhi, Arta Dehuri, Jitendra Sahu, Madan Sahu, and Narendra Sahu of Similipal, Bandhupalli, and Kadobahali. They were booked for poaching wild animals and illegal possession of firearms and produced in court today. However, their bail plea was rejected and the court remanded them to jail custody.

Forest Ranger Sanjaya Kumar Sahu, Forest Guard Ranjan Kumar Naik, Forest Guard Chief Rebati Pradhan were involved in the raid.