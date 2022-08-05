Five Poachers Held With Animal Parts Inside Debrigarh Sanctuary

Bargarh: Forest department officials on Friday arrested five poachers in connection with illicit wildlife trade and seized Sambar horn from inside of Debrigarh Sanctuary.

The accused, Sushil Bag (28 years), Hrushikesh Pradhan (25 years), Panchanan Padhan( 24 years), Mukesh Bhoi (22 years), Santanu Sahu (32 years) of Samardhara, Runipali villages (near Bhatli), were arrested from Chourasimal Section area of Sanctuary.

Actin on reliable inputs that some accused persons entered the Debrigarh Sanctuary for hunting and collection of animal parts, the wildlife officials consisting of 18 members conducted a raid and arrested the accused persons.

Sambar horn, five gunny bags, 5 big knives, an axe, 2 motorcycles, and wire traps were also seized from the possession of the accused.

” Debrigarh is reported to have a high density of Bison and Sambar population, spotted deer and leopard population is equally high. The wildlife trade mostly goes cross-border from Debrigarh to Chhatisgarh State for the selling of wildlife articles. From interrogation and mobile phone data analysis, it is evident that the poachers are regularly involved in the trade of wildlife articles like Skins, wildlife parts like horns, hairs etc. Further investigation in the matter is under progress,” information shared by Anshupriya Das, DFO wildlife.