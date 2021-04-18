Five places in Odisha recorded above 40 °C, Titlagarh Hottest With 42°C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded above 40 °C as the maximum day temperature rose again across the state due to the extreme heatwave conditions.

According to the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center, Titilagarh was the hottest city in the state with 42 °C followed by Bhawanipatna 40.2 °C, Malkangiri 40.5 °C, Boudh 40.5 °C, Sonepur 41.9 °C.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded a maximum day temperature of 38.8 °C and 38.2 °C respectively.

Besides, the maximum day temperature in Balasore was 38.8 °C, Chandbali 36.8 °C, Paradip 32.1 °C, Gopalpur 31.4 °C, Puri 32.4 °C, Anugul 38.4 °C, and Baripada 38.2 °C, Jharsuguda 38.5 °C, Keonjhar 38.8 °C, Sambalpur 38 °C, Sundergarh 38.5 °C, Hirakud 38.1 °C, and Talcher 38.4 °C.

Similarly, Koraput witnessed 38.5 °C, Phulbani 38.5 °C, Nayagarh 38 °C, Chhatrapur 33.5 °C, Paralakhemundi 35 °C, and Rayagada 35 °C.