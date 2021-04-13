Five Places In Odisha Record Above 40 °C, Jharsuguda Hottest With 41.2 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded day temperature of 40 °C or above on Tuesday with Jharsuguda becoming the hottest in the state with 41.2 °C.

The Met Office said those towns that recorded temperatures above 40 °C are Jharsuguda (41.2 °C), Sambalpur (40.8 °C), Hirakud (40.6 °C), Angul (40.1 °C), and Boudh (40 °C).

The day temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively are 39.6 °C & 38.5 °C. .

According to the evening weather bulletin of the Met Office, Balasore recorded 36 °C, Chandbali 37.4 °C, Cuttack 38.5 °C, Pradip 31.8 °C, Gopalpur 33 °C, Puri 32.8 °C, Baripada 39.6 °C, Keonjhar 37 °C, Sundergarh 38 °C, Talcher 39.4 °C, Bhawanipatna 38.8 °C, Koraput 34.5 °C, Titlagarh and Malkangiri 39 °C, Sonepur 39.6 °C, Nayagarh 39 °C, Chhatrapur 34 °C, Paralakhemundi 36 °C and Rayagada 37.2 °C.

