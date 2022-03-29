Five Places In Odisha Record 41 °C Or Above; Titlagarh Sizzles At 41.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded maximum day temperature of 41 °C or above, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.
ତାତୁଛି ଆଭ୍ୟନ୍ତରୀଣ ଓଡିଶା !!
୪୧.୫ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଟିଟଲାଗଡ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର pic.twitter.com/TsPLvgKeQq
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) March 29, 2022
As per the latest IMD bulletin, Titlagarh was the hottest place in the state today with 41.5 °C temperature followed by Baripada at 41 °C, Bolangir at 41.4 °C, Sonepur at 41.3 °C, Boudh at 41 °C. Besides, the temperature soared to 40.2 °C in Sambalpur and Bhawanipatna.
This apart, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 36.5 °C.
ରେକର୍ଡ ହୋଇଥିବା ସର୍ବୋଚ୍ଚ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା pic.twitter.com/GyX9nFtfSa
In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that maximum temperature is very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 3 °C during the next three days and there will be no large change thereafter.
Day Temperature will be above normal by 3 to 5 °C at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days, the Met centre said.
Further, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail on 31st March and 2nd April.
#PRESSRELEASE in connection with #HeatWaves warning pic.twitter.com/II4M2JshlF
