Five places in Odisha record 40 °C or above; Titlagarh sizzles at 41 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded the maximum day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above with Titlagarh remaining the hottest city in the state with 41 °C informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the maximum day temperature of 40 °C was recorded at Baripada, Sambalpur, and Boudh while Bolangir recorded 40.5 °C today.
The maximum day temperature in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 37.8 °C and 37.2 °C respectively. “Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 38 °C and 25 °C respectively,” the IMD bulletin read.
“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature ) over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days. It will be above normal by 2 °C to 3 °C over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” the regional Met centre said in its forecast.
#୫ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା #୪୦ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ କିମ୍ବା ଅଧିକ ରେକର୍ଡ #୪୧ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ #ଟିଟଲାଗଡ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର#ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର ୪୦.୫ ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା#ବାରିପଦା, #ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଏବଂ #ବୌଦ୍ଧରେ ଦିନ ତାପମାତ୍ରା #୪୦ଡ଼ିଗ୍ରୀ ରେକର୍ଡ pic.twitter.com/6O7MnDlwHa
— Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) March 22, 2022