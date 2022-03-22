Five places in Odisha record 40 °C or above; Titlagarh sizzles at 41 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha recorded the maximum day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above with Titlagarh remaining the hottest city in the state with 41 °C informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the maximum day temperature of 40 °C was recorded at Baripada, Sambalpur, and Boudh while Bolangir recorded 40.5 °C today.

The maximum day temperature in the Twin Cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 37.8 °C and 37.2 °C respectively. “Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon/evening. Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 38 °C and 25 °C respectively,” the IMD bulletin read.

“There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (Day Temperature ) over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days. It will be above normal by 2 °C to 3 °C over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” the regional Met centre said in its forecast.