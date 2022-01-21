Five Panchayats In Deogarh Boycott Polls Owing To Lack Of Cellular Connectivity

Deogarh: As many as five Panchayats of the Tileibani block of Deogarh district have boycotted the upcoming polls to elect representatives to various rural bodies.

Not even a single candidate has filed nominations to contest in the polls. However, candidates from several political parties have reportedly filed nominations for the Zilla Parishad zone.

According to reports, the villagers have been facing information blockade due to lack of cellular connectivity in absence of mobile network. So, they had demanded the installation of a mobile tower in the region.

Earlier, the villagers had also threatened to boycott the polls if the government did not pay heed to their demands ahead of the Panchayat elections in the State, beginning February 16.