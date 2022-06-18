Five ORS Group-B Officers Transferred In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government transferred five Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) Group-B officers and posted them at different places. The Revenue & Disaster Management Department has issued a notification to this effect on Saturday.

According to the notification, Ranjan Kumar Singh, Assistant Collector, Office of the Sub-Collector, Keonjhar has been posted as Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Jajpur.

While, Ajay Panda, Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Balasore with additional charge of IDCO Land Acquisition matters has been posted as Additional Tehsildar, Jajpur Tehsil, Khirod Kumar Das, Additional Tehsildar, Jajpur posted as Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Angul.

Similarly, Priyadarshi Rajesh, Additional Tehsildar, Soro Tehsil, Balasore has been posted as Additional Tahasildar, Bhogarai Tehsil, Balasore.

This apart, Chittaranjan Pattnaik, Additional Tahasildar, Nabarangpur has been transferred and posted as Assistant Collector, Collectorate, Koraput.