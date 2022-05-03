Five Of Family Sustain Burn Injuries After LPG Cylinder Catches Fire

Jajpur: Five members of a family sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder leaked inside a house at Nath Sahi village in Jajpur on Tuesday.

The fire took place in Dija Kundu’s house when a family member turned the LPG stove on, unaware of a gas leak.

Among the injured were Kundu’s wife Bijuli, daughter Manjulata, son-in-law Narayan Behera, and granddaughter. They were rushed to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

Later the injured persons were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hosptial, Cuttack. Till last reports came, their condition was stated to be stable.

To control the fire, others rushed to the kitchen but got trapped in the blaze.