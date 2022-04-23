Five Of Family Murdered At Home In UP

Prayagraj: As many as five members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were found murdered at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.

The victims have been identified as Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27) and granddaughter Minakshi (2). Another granddaughter Sakshi (5) has survived, police said.

Yadav’s son Sunil (30), who was not at home at the time of the crime, is assisting in the investigation.

Senior police officer Ajay Kumar said injury marks on the bodies suggest that all five were hit on the head.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and seven teams have been formed to look into the incident, the officer added.

On the other hand, dog squads and forensic experts have also reached the spot and further investigation into the incident is underway.