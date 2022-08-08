Five Of Family Killed In Road Accident In AP’s Prakasam

Hyderabad: At least five persons of a family were killed in a road accident on the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway near Cumbam, Prakasam district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Animi Reddy, 60, Guravamma, 60, Anantamma, 55, Adilaxmi, 58, and Nagi Reddy, 24, of Sigiripadu village in Veldurthi Mandal of Palnadu district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the ill-fated vehicle carrying people was on the way to Balaji temple in Tirupati from Macherla when the car rammed into a truck from the rear. All five people in the car died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and moved the bodies to a nearby government hospital for postmortem.

Police suspect that overspeeding led to the collision. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.