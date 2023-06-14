Five of family dead in car accident in Bolangir

Bolangir: Five members of a family including two children were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed a stationery truck from rear on late Tuesday night near Chhuinbancha square on Sambalpur-Bolangir National Highway-26.

Two other occupants of the car were critically injured. The injured were initially rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College for treatment. However, they were later shifted to VSS medical college in Burla after their health deteriorated further.

The family belonged to Ramjeepada in Bolangir.