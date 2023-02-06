Five New Judges Take Oath As Supreme Court Judges

New Delhi: The five new judges appointed to the Supreme Court, on Saturday, took the oath of office at 10.30 am today.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the court’s auditorium in its new building complex.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath to the five judges in a ceremony on the top court premises.

The five appointed judges are namely — Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, a judge at Patna High Court and Justice Manoj Misra, a judge at Allahabad High Court.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 13 last year.