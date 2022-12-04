Five Must-Try Veggie Juice Recipes For Diabetics

Diabetes is known as the “silent killer” which slowly hollows out the human body and uncontrolled blood sugar level causes this disease.

According to doctors and health experts, consumption of certain types of veggie juices are very beneficial in this and their regular can quickly bring blood sugar levels under control.

Let us tell you about five such juices that you can drink to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Diabetes shouldn’t hold you back from the powerful benefits of fresh juice. That’s why today we’re sharing our favorite diabetic juice recipes!

1.Broccoli Juice

Broccoli contains a lot of fibre, which aids digestion. By drinking its juice, the body gets enough fibre, which helps control blood sugar and diabetes.

2. Carrot Juice

Although carrots have a higher sugar content than other vegetables, diabetics can consume them without hesitation. Carrot juice helps to keep blood sugar levels stable. However, it is advised to consume it in moderation.

3. Cauliflower Juice

Cauliflower contains antihyperglycemic and antioxidant properties. It contains not only a low amount of sugar, but also nutrients such as Vitamin K and Vitamin C.

4. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice not only keeps the body hydrated, but it also regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Diabetes patients should consume it on a regular basis to control their blood sugar levels during the summer. Cucumber juice can be made by combining green leafy vegetables with cucumber.

5. Tomato Juice

According to the Healthline report, tomatoes have a low glycemic index and a low calorie count. As a result, tomato juice is thought to be beneficial to diabetics. The body receives nutrients such as vitamins and potassium from tomatoes.

Juices & Fruits That Diabetics Should Avoid

Since most fruit juices include high amounts of fruit (which contain sugar), they’re not ideal for diabetics who needs to maintain steady blood glucose levels. As a result, diabetics should stay away from fruit juices with a high glycemic index or high sugar content.

Diabetics really need to avoid the highest sugar fruits, such as:

Mangos Pineapple Cantaloupe Honeydew Watermelon

Fresh veggies, on the other hand, tend to have a low glycemic index. This means that fresh veggie juices are perfect for those with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Try switching out your fruit juice for fresh vegetable juice, or fruit juice that has low sugar and contains nutrient-packed fruits and veggies.

Note: We always recommend consulting with your doctor and keeping a close eye on your blood sugar levels when changing your diet. If you’re clear to start juicing, you’re in for a bunch of amazing benefits. Juicing makes it easy to increase your daily vitamin intake and improve your overall health.