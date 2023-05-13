Five Motorcyclists Killed In Two Separate Road Mishaps

Bhubaneswar: As many five motorcyclists were killed in two separate road mishaps in the state on Saturday morning.

A fatal road accident this morning near Nalang Chhak petrol pump in Bhadrak district claimed the lives of two motorcyclist.

The deceased were identified as Biswajit Rout and Sanu Swain, both natives of Dhenkanal district.

Both Biswajit and Sanu, were working as paddy yielding machine operators. A few days ago had come to Jaleswar in Balasore district for work.

This morning, both of them were en route to their village on a bike when an unidentified vehicle hit them from the rear in front of the petrol pump near Nalang Chhak. As a result, both fell on the roadside and died.

In another incident, three motorcyclists dieed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on national highway 16 near Kadhei Chhak under Badachana police limits today.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.