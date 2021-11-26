Five More VIMSAR Students Test Positive For Covid-19

Sambalpur: Five more students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla have tested positive for Covid-19.

Informing the same, VIMSAR Dean, Jayashree Dora said that five more students developed symptoms of Covid-19 after undergoing Antigen tests at the hospital.

All the Covid-19 positive students have been kept under isolation and their health condition is being constantly monitored.

Earlier on Thursday, 51 cases were reported following which the Sambalpur District Administration declared several hostels and staff quarters at VIMSAR as micro containment and buffer zones.