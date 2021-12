Bhubaneswar: Five more Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

With these new cases, the total number of infected in the state rises to 14. The detection of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been reported to the State Health Department.

Earlier, Odisha had reported nine cases of Omicron on December 27 after than the deadly virus tally in the State subsequently jumped to eight so far.