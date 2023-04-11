Five More Of ‘Bouncer Gang’ Nabbed In City

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police today arrested five more members of the ‘bouncer gang’ involved in forcibly razing a shop using bulldozers and creating an environment of terror by threatening the people.

The arrested have been identified as Sibaprasad Bisoi alias Rabi (36), Pravat Kumar Sahoo alias Pravat (28), Latif Khan alias Latif (36), Firoz Khan alias Jumen (22), and Sk Mustakhim alias Rahul (28). Two earthmovers used by the ‘bouncer gang’ to bulldoze the shop has been seized by the police.

Earlier, Nayapalli police station has arrested 14 accused including 2 women involved in the case and forwarded them to the court.

A total of 19 accused have been arrested in this case while efforts are on to arrest other accused soon. Further investigation of this case is underway, the police said.