Five more gates of Hirakud Dam closed

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have closed five more sluice gates of the reservoir following gradual decrease in the inflow of water.

Meanwhile, excess water is being discharged through four sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam.

Hirakud dam has 98 gates to release floodwater of which 64 are sluice gates and 34 crest gates. Each sluice gate has the capacity to discharge 16,440 cusec of water when reservoir level is 630 feet, also termed as the danger level. Similarly, each crest gate can discharge 16,238 cusec of water at 630 ft.