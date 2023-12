Bhubaneswar: The total number of active Covid-19-positive cases in Odisha rose to 13 after the detection of five more new cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that all 13 positive patients have been detected in the last nine days.

With cases of new JN.1 variant of COVID-19 being reported in several other states in the country, concerns are being expressed over a spike in Covid cases.