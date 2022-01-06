Five More Containment Zones Declared In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After the detection of multiple cases of COVID-19, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared five more areas in the city as containment zones.

The Containment Zones are Qtr No-4RF-20 in Unit-9; Plot No-7, Behind Gurudwar in Unit-3; Plot No-1147, Near Apollo Pharmacy on Tankapani Road; Flat No-209 in Annapurna Apartment on Tankapani Road; and Flat No-A/94 in Utkal Royal Residency at Goutam Nagar.

The BMC has directed that no public shall be allowed to move into the Containment Zones and the inhabitant within the containment zone shall not move out.

BMC will supply essentials and ensure the medical requirements for the inhabitants in the Containment Zones.