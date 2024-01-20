Five Members Of Dacoity Gang Held In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Brajrajnagar: Police have apprehended five members of a dacoity gang while they had assembled to commit an armed dacoity in the mines area in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district.

On the intervening night of 18th and 19th January, a police team led by Sub Inspector SB Mishra was patrolling in the Brajrajnagar area when they received a tip-off from sources regarding the assembly of criminals being armed with firearms to commit dacoity. The patrolling team immediately raided the place and managed to apprehend five of them.

During frisking, two country-made pistols, one live ammunition, and a machete were seized while two iron rods and four torch lights were recovered from the spot.

According to police, the arrested persons have been identified as Jitu alias Santosh Biswal (28), of Rampur Colliery in Brajrajnagar, Chhotka alias Sandip Das (25) of Chunabhata, Karan Singh (26) of Lamtibahal, Sonu Sahis (30) of Rampur colliery and one CCL (Child in Conflict with Law).

On interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they were added and directed by one Chandan Singh of Rampur to commit dacoity in Karamjit Singh Company. In this regard, Brajrajnagar Police registered a case (30/24) under Sections 399/402/109 of the IPC and 25/35 of the Arms Act and started an investigation. Other involved accused persons are on the run and special teams have been formed to nab them, the police said.

During verification of criminal antecedents of the accused persons, about 10 criminal cases were found against Santosh Biswal alias Jitu in Brajrajnagar police station while there are three criminal cases against Sandip Das alias Chhotka, and five criminal cases against Sonu Sahis, the police added.

However, the police have yet to establish the criminal antecedents of other accused persons involved in this case.